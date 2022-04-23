The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has extended its partnership with Chinese floor-making company Enlio to supply courts.

Enlio served as court supplier as 3x3 basketball made its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and there were three years remaining on the previous deal with FIBA.

However, an extension until 2030 has been confirmed by FIBA to cover the FIBA 3x3 World Tour and 3x3 World Cups during this time.

Enlio's tailor-made 3x3 court engineered in 2019 is billed as ensuring "excellent support and protection for the players' body", featuring anti-slip technology and a soft structure to minimise the impact on joints and reduce the chance of serious bruises.

A stable ball bounce and "excellent elasticity all year round" are also among the features of Enlio's court design praised by FIBA.

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis welcomed the extension of the partnership.

"It is our great pleasure to continue our successful working relationship with Enlio in 3x3," the Greek official commented.

The Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball at Tokyo 2020 has been hailed as a success by FIBA ©Getty Images

"The partnership with Enlio has been a key step in the professionalisation of 3x3 as a fast-paced and spectacular Olympic discipline, through high-technology flooring systems that address players’ needs for safety and high performance."

Li Yu, chairman of Enlio, believes 3x3 basketball has the potential to further its growth at the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with FIBA for 3x3," Li said.

"It was a great pride for us to see our courts used all around the world in FIBA 3x3 competitions, including the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are passionate about the growth of the discipline at the Paris and Los Angeles Games and are excited to be given the chance to bring our contribution for the foreseeable future."

Zagklis declared 3x3's Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020 " a very successful debut".

A record 13 events are set to feature on the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2022, which was won by Serbian team Liman last year.