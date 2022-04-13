Rio 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely has become the ambassador for the upcoming International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championships, set to take place in Istanbul in Turkey.

The French boxer, who is also the 2016 world boxing champion, is scheduled to be present at the Opening Ceremony of the event.

As a professional, the 29-year-old is undefeated in her 10 bouts since 2018, with her most recent win coming against Yanina del Carmen Lescano of Argentina last month by split decision.

"I am really looking forward to being ringside at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul," said Mossely.

"As a champion of this event, I know the sacrifices that need to be made to win.

"This year, the level of competition is very high in all 12 weight categories, which shows the tremendous growth of women's boxing over the last few years.

"I would like to thank the IBA for inviting me to be a part of this major event.

"Winning this competition in 2016 is a memory I will never forget, so to return as an ambassador is an amazing feeling."

Estelle Mossely is the Olympic champion ©Getty Images

Mossely was also the bronze medallist at the 2014 edition of the Championships.

She defeated Yin Jinhua of China in the women's lightweight category at Rio 2016.

Mossely defeated London 2012 Olympic champion Katie Taylor from Ireland in the semi-finals of the 2016 World Championships, before winning the gold by unanimous decision against Anastasiia Beliakova of Russia.

Like the Men's World Boxing Championships last year, it is set to be the first women's edition to have prize money, with the women due to receive equal winnings of what is given to the men.

The 2021 edition of the Championships were cancelled due to issues caused by COVID-19, but Turkey remained the host for 2022.

The Championships were scheduled to take place in Istanbul between May 6 and 21.