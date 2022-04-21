Seoul 1988 Olympic bronze medallist Wolfgang Staudinger has been appointed as South Korea's luge head coach, after 15 years holding the same post with the Canadian Luge Association.

Staudinger placed third in the luge doubles at Seoul 1988, representing West Germany alongside Thomas Schwab.

He is now a Canadian citizen, but ended his 15-year stint as head coach of the country's national team after Beijing 2022.

During that time, Alex Gough earned a women's singles bronze medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Canada also clinched podium finishes at the Youth Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cups.

Staudinger's new role with South Korea comes with the country preparing to stage the next edition of the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon in 2024.

He has been tasked with organising strategic youth training to prepare South Korea for its home Games and planning for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Staudinger is looking forward to beginning his new role.

"I feel very honoured and thank KLF [Korea Luge Federation] for the confidence," he said.

"I am very much looking forward to the new challenge as head coach in a not so traditional luge nation with great potential.

Alex Gough won an Olympic bronze medal for Canada at Pyeongchang 2018 during Wolfgang Staudinger's time as head coach ©Getty Images

"I like the country, the Korean culture and the people and I want to strengthen the sport of luge in Asia with the attractive new luge tracks.

"It makes me happy to build up the young luge team for the next Olympic Winter Games and Youth Games.

"The Korean Federation wants to make a difference and I want to do the same.

"In this respect, we fit together very well."

KLF President Park Jay-jieun, who is also vice-president of the International Luge Federation for Asia, said Staudinger's experience would prove valuable for South Korean athletes.

"The KLF is very happy to have Wolfgang Staudinger on the team," Park said.

"With his 33 years of coaching career, he is a great asset to the team.

"Korea is not only focusing on the national team, but also on our youth team athletes who will compete in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon in two years' time."

South Korea has never won a luge medal at the Winter Olympics.