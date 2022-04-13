The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee is accepting submissions for the event's mascot, song and emblem background.

Participants for the mascot competition must be between 14 and 24 years old and they can base their design on one of three available topics.

The designs can be of an animal that is representative of South Korea, an animal that inhabits Gangwon or a mascot which symbolises youth or the future.

A prize of KRW9 million (£5,600/$7,300/€6,700), a tablet, internship certificate and award from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will be presented to the eventual winner.

The creator of the chosen emblem background is set for a KRW3 million (£1,800/$2,400/€2,200) payment.

The competition's age limit is also 24, but children as young as nine are allowed to enter.

💌2024 강원 동계청소년올림픽대회 엠블럼배경 공모전💌

✨청소년 올림픽의 엠블럼배경을 내 손으로!✨

2024 강원 동계청소년올림픽대회 엠블럼배경 공모전이 시작됩니다.

🌟총 300작품을 선정하여 1만원 모바일 상품권을 증정합니다.🌟

■ 지원하기 : https://t.co/A1Z3yb55Ds pic.twitter.com/SibMUxlFnP — Gangwon2024 (@gangwon2024) March 8, 2022

Organisers are looking for work which expresses Gangwon's 2024 message, "Sports that bring joy and growth, and a peaceful future that opens with coexistence and harmony".

Designs relating to South Korea, Gangwon and winter sport or images of hope for the future are encouraged.

The Games' song competition is open to people aged 14 to 24.

It features no restrictions but organisers have recommended entrants create a piece that evokes the event's message and can be choreographed into a dance.

A Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism award is also set to be presented to the winner as well as KRW5.5 million (£3,400/$4,400/€4,100).

All three of the competitions will close on April 30.

Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 2 in two years' time, with seven sports and 15 disciplines set to feature.