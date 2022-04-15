Three-time Olympic medallist Andris Šics has been appointed as the International Luge Federation's (FIL) technical director for Olympic discipline artificial track from the 2022-2023 season.

Šics and his brother Juris earned doubles silver in the luge at Vancouver 2010, following it up with a bronze at Sochi 2014.

The pair also helped Latvia to a mixed team bronze at the Games eight years ago.

They featured at five Winter Olympics, including a fifth-place finish at Beijing 2022.

At the FIL World Championships, they have won nine medals, most recently a silver in the doubles' sprint and bronzes in the doubles and mixed team events at Königssee 2021.

They were crowned doubles champions last year on home ice at the at the European Luge Championships in Sigulda.

Šics was appointed to his new role by the FIL Presidium and vice-president for artificial track technical matters Armin Zöggeler after a job search.

Latvian brothers Andris Šics, left, and Juris Šics have both won three luge medals at the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

He is excited to have the chance to serve the FIL in a new capacity.

"I am very honoured to have the opportunity to be part of the FIL family," Šics said.

"The new technical director job is a big challenge for me and I will do my job professionally.

"Looking forward to a great collaboration in the development of artificial luge sport in the future."

Šics succeeds Christian Eigentler in the position.

Eigentler had served as technical director for artificial track since 2014 prior to his departure earlier this month to take over as national team coach of his native Austria.