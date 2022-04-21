UEFA has confirmed its support for the Football Supporters Europe’s (FSE) "Win It On the Pitch" campaign, which is petitioning the European Union to protect the principles of the European sports model.

The campaign was launched by the FSE in response to the European Super League last year, with 12 founding clubs announcing their intention to join the breakaway project.

The project collapsed after a backlash from supporters, coaches, players, governing bodies and politicians.

Nine of the clubs announced their withdrawal, although Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus reportedly remain hopeful of reviving the European Super League at some stage.

The "Win It On the Pitch" campaign calls for the European Union to protect the European model of sport, which it says is based on popular principles such as sporting merit, promotion and relegation, qualification to Europe via domestic success, and financial solidarity.

Recognition of the social value and specific nature of sport in European society has also been requested, with the FSE saying sport helps to encouraging grassroots participation and encompasses education, public health, and culture, as well as equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The FSE calls for this to be recognised in EU law, including competition rules.

Involvement of fans in discussions to shape the long-term future of European sport has also been requested.

The campaign is a European Citizens' Initiative, which calls on the European Union to propose a legal act.

UEFA said it has backed the campaign, following a meeting with the FSE at the governing body’s headquarters in Nyon.

🗣 “The fight isn’t over.”



⚽️ Last year, a handful of wealthy clubs announced an ultimately unsuccessful plot to destroy European football.



✍️ We’ve launched an European Citizens Initiative (ECI) to make sure they don’t do it again. Sign it: https://t.co/hAxije7CPJ https://t.co/okqXei27JW — FSE - Football Supporters Europe (@FansEurope) April 21, 2022

"Football belongs to its fans and they played a critical role in stopping last year’s shameless attempt by a few wealthy clubs to take it away," said Theodore Theodoridis, UEFA general secretary.

"We applaud FSE for this European Citizens' Initiative, which we fully encourage and support.

"The super league plot may have failed, but the fight is far from over.

"The European sport model is based on popular principles such as sporting merit, promotion and relegation, and financial solidarity.

"Its principles must be protected at EU-level to ensure the sustainability of clubs, leagues, competitions, and communities."

UEFA said the campaign has officially been registered by the European Commission, which gives EU citizens and football fans the chance to put an end to the Super League.

One million signatures are being sought by March 2023.

UEFA has encouraged fans to sign the petition.

"Win It On The Pitch is a simple way for ordinary citizens to demand the EU take action to secure the future of our most popular and played sport," said Ronan Evain, FSE executive director.

"It is more important than ever for all stakeholders to come together to protect clubs and competitions across the continent, as well as the principles on which our game should be based."

The UEFA and FSE said they had also discussed several collaborative projects, including research into safe standing in stadiums.

Away fans hosting conditions and UEFA’s club competition reform proposals post 2024 were also topics on the agenda.