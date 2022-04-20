Hockey Canada chief executive Tom Renney will retire from the position on July 1, the organisation has confirmed.

Renney became Hockey Canada President and chief executive in July 2014, where he was tasked with overseeing all areas of the organisation.

The responsibilities included high-performance and hockey development programmes both nationally and internationally, as well as corporate sales, events and marketing, membership services and operations.

He stepped down as Hockey Canada President in 2017, with Scott Smith appointed to the position alongside his role as chief operating officer.

Smith is now set to serve as both Hockey Canada President and chief executive.

"This is a decision I have been preparing for over the past year and while it is never easy, I know the time is right and I am grateful for the past eight years," said Renney.

"I am appreciative of the opportunity that was afforded to me by past Board chair, Jim Hornell, to lead this organisation as its President and chief executive.

"To our Hockey Canada directors past and present, chair Michael Brind’Amour, the volunteers and our incredible staff, I thank you for your dedication, commitment and support of our great game.

"I thank the people I have met through this game who have all made a positive and lasting impact in my life.

"I also wish to thank and congratulate Scott Smith.

"I know the game will continue to grow and evolve, and that it will continue to make great strides under his leadership.

"Finally, and most importantly, to my family - my wife Glenda, our daughters Jessica and Jamie, and our grandchildren - thank you for your sacrifices and your support.

"I look forward being home and spending more time together and supporting you in your own endeavours."

Tom Renney has served as Hockey Canada chief executive since 2014 ©Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada said Renney had helped support its national teams to 28 medals at international events during his time as chief executive, including nine gold, 15 silver and four bronze.

Canada were crowned women’s Olympic champions at Beijing 2022 after winning silver at Pyeongchang 2018.

Canada's men’s team won bronze at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, while the Para ice hockey team were runners-up at the Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Renney, who also served as vice-president of hockey operations from 1998 to 2000, had previously served as Canada’s men’s Olympic team head coach.

He guided the nation to a silver medal at the Lillehammer 1994 Winter Olympics, along with World Championship silver and bronze medals in 1996 and 1995, respectively.

Hockey Canada Board chair Brind’Amour confirmed Smith will succeed Renney.

"I am extremely grateful and excited to work with our staff and continue the work Tom has started as we bring new players into our game, grow our development programs and ensure our national teams continue to represent Canada with pride," said Smith.

Canada won women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank our Board members and leadership team, as well as our entire staff and my family for their ongoing support.

"This is not a position I take lightly, but I am extremely proud to continue to build on our strengths while working to make the game accessible for everyone.

"I would also like to thank Tom for his guidance, leadership and support over the past eight years, and wish him and his family all the best in retirement.

"It has been an honour to work alongside him for many years, and I am proud to call him a friend and mentor."

Hockey Canada said Smith will work with the board of directors through the transition

Smith joined Hockey Canada in 1995 as manager of hockey operations for the organisation’s Atlantic Centre of Excellence and moved to its Calgary head office in 1997.

He has also held roles as director of operations, and vice-president, executive and senior vice-president of operations before being appointed chief operating officer in 2007.