Finland and Canada moved to the top of the men's and women's International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) world rankings following their respective victories at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Points won at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games were replaced by those won at the most-recent edition of the Olympics, with the ranking system working on a four-year cycle.

Finland overtook Canada to go top of the men's standings after winning their first Olympic title in men's ice hockey last month.

Canada were heavily affected by the withdrawal of National Hockey League (NHL) players - who were absent due to COVID-19 affecting the club season - and could only make the quarter-finals at the Games.

Russia - who compete at the Games as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) - and the United States remained third and fourth.

The ROC claimed the silver medal in Beijing, losing 2-1 to Finland in the final; while the Americans - also hit hard by the NHL withdrawal - were knocked out in the quarter-finals too.

Sweden moved up two places to fifth after losing the Olympic bronze medal match and Switzerland moved up two spots as well to record their highest position to date, in sixth.

Czech Republic are in seventh, while Slovakia - who made history by winning the bronze medal, their first in Olympic ice hockey - complete the top-eight.

Germany, the silver medallists in 2018, dropped four places to ninth after losing in the playoffs, while debutants Denmark were 10th.

Canada's victory in ice hockey took them to the top of the women's rankings ©Getty Images

After holding the top spot for six consecutive years, the US were toppled in the women's standings by great rivals Canada, who defeated them in the women's ice hockey gold medal match and the 2021 World Championships.

Finland are behind the North American nations in third - a position they have held since 2015 - after beating Switzerland for Olympic bronze.

Their opponents from that game are in fourth for the first time in seven years at the expense of Russia who drop to fifth.

Japan and Czech Republic are sixth and seventh, while Sweden leapfrog Germany into eighth.

Denmark are now 10th, aided by their qualification to the Games.

The next world rankings are to be updated following the conclusion of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships in May and September respectively.