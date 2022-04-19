Claude Julien is set to lead Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship after being appointed as head coach for the tournament in Finland.

Julien took charge of the men's team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games where the side was eliminated by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

The Ontario-born coach was an assistant for Canada's men's team which won gold at Sochi 2014 as well as the 2016 World Cup.

He will be joined behind the bench by assistant coaches D.J. Smith and André Tourigny.

Smith is the current head coach of National Hockey League (NHL) side the Ottawa Senators while Tourigny is also an NHL head coach with the Arizona Coyotes.

Shane Doan was chosen to lead the whole Canadian delegation as general manager, with Rick Nash and Scott Salmond to serve as assistant general managers.

Nash will also be senior vice-president of hockey operations.

"We are excited to unveil the management group and coaching staff that will lead Canada’s National Men’s Team in its defence of last year’s gold medal at the IIHF World Championship," said Hockey Canada chief executive Tom Renney.

"This is a group that combines many years of experience at the NHL, Canadian Hockey League and international levels, and we look forward to building a team that will wear the Maple Leaf with pride in Finland next month."

The 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship is set to run from May 13 to 29 in Tampere and Helsinki in Finland.

Canada go into the tournament as reigning champions having beaten the upcoming hosts 3-2 in last year's final in Latvia.

It was the country's 27th title overall which makes it the most-successful side in the tournament's history.