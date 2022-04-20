The World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships are due to begin in Goyang tomorrow after a four-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s best poomsae athletes will perform at the International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) located in the South Korean city.

Taekwondo players from 63 different countries are set to take part, including a cadet athlete from Ukraine.

“We are delighted to be able to host the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in-person once again," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"At a time when many countries around the world were in lockdown, poomsae provided a welcome distraction and kept people connected and active while in the safety of their own homes.

"The accessibility of online poomsae meant it was open to everyone and it helped to develop the sport around the world.

“While we will continue to deliver online competitions, we have missed being able to bring athletes together in-person to share the beauty and love of the sport.

"In Goyang we will be able to feel that connection and the solidarity of the World Taekwondo family, first-hand.

"These World Championships will show the growth of our sport and reflect we are successfully moving in a new direction."

As South Korea's largest exhibition centre, KINTEX was the venue of the 2009 World Weightlifting Championships and the 2010 All That Skate figure skating show ©World Taekwondo

The event was last held in Taiwanese capital Taipei City in 2018, with the 2020 edition in the Danish city of Herning cancelled as a result of the unstable COVID-19 situation.

World Taekwondo managed to stage a series of online tournaments to maintain interest in poomsae taekwondo while competitors were quarantined at home.

A total of 760 athletes and 224 officials from 63 different countries are expected to participate in this year's event, which is set to run until Sunday (April 24).

The World Championships, which first took place in 2006, will be streamed live for the first time on the World Taekwondo YouTube channel.

Poomsae is a demonstrative form of the martial art, providing a non-combat alternative to ensure that taekwondo can approach different audiences.

The non-Olympic discipline also delivers mental and character-building benefits including focus, coordination and self-discipline.