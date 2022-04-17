Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defended his Monte-Carlo Masters men's singles crown successfully today, finishing his campaign with a straight sets victory over surprise package of the tournament, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Following a 6-4, 6-2 win over German second seed Alexander Zverev, the Greek player lifted the trophy for a second consecutive year, beating Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 in Monaco.

It is his second Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 title.

His unseeded opponent Davidovich Fokina looked to become the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion since Czech Republic's Tomáš Berdych in 2005, coming in as the world number 45.

The Spaniard was the lowest-ranked player to make an ATP Masters 1000 final since Serbian Dušan Lajović at the Monte-Carlo Masters three years ago, who was ranked 48th.

Despite a run that included defeating world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia, American 10th seed Taylor Fritz and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Davidovich Fokina was unable to stop Tsitsipas from becoming the sixth player in the open era to win back-to-back titles in Monaco.

Unseeded player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina made the final of an ATP Masters 1000 competition for the first time ©Getty Images

"It's remarkable, I'm very proud of myself," said Tsitsipas.

"Things didn't seem to be going well at some points but I managed to stay composed and kept believing that I can finish it off.

"I'm proud of the belief in my game.

"Sometimes you doubt yourself but it's always important to keep your head up and do the job best you can."

In the men's doubles final, top seeds Joe Salisbury of Britain and the United States' Rajeev Ram won in an exciting third set against Colombian sixth seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal 6-3, 3-6. 10-7.