Zverev and Tsitispas through, Rublev and Ruud out at Monte-Carlo Masters

Germany's Alexander Zverev and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas - the remaining top seeds - have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, but other main contenders for the title have been eliminated.

Zverev, the second seed, defeated Spanish 13th seed Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 while third seed Tsitsipas - the defending champion - was taken to the limit in both of his sets against Laslo Đere of Serbia, but prevailed by a score of 7-5, 7-6.

Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud was knocked out by Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, with the former world number three winning 6-3, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner of Italy, the ninth seed, came from a set down to defeat fifth seed Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev was eliminated today by Jannik Sinner ©Getty Images

The rest of the seeds in action did progress, including Taylor Fritz who won two close sets against American compatriot Sebastian Korda 7-6, 7-5.

Eleventh seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland defeated Albert Ramos-Viñolas from Spain 7-6, 6-2 before 12th seed Diego Schwartzman from Argentina ended the run of Italian Lorenzo Musetti, coming from a set down to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Finally, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain - who knocked out Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic - defeated Belgium's David Goffin in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.