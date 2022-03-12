Russian and Belarusian athletes will miss Chengdu 2021 after FISU ban them until at least end of year

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has confirmed Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials will not participate in the organisation’s events and activities until at least the end of 2022.

A meeting of the FISU Steering Committee confirmed the decision, while condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been supported by Belarus.

The FISU decision will prevent Russia and Belarus from featuring at the 2021 FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, which had been postponed from last year until June 26 until July 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the current circumstances, it is also seems unlikely that Russia or Belarus will be allowed to compete at next year's FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid next January.

"The FISU Steering Committee deplored the continued suffering in Ukraine, especially among civilians, and added its voice to the international calls for an end to hostilities," a FISU statement read.

"The FISU Steering Committee confirmed that Russian and Belarusian athletes, together with National University Sports Federation officials, will not participate in FISU competitions and activities until at least the end of 2022.

Russia finished second on the overall medals table at Naples 2019 with 22 gold medals, including in the women's volleyball ©FISU

It must also leave a doubt over whether Russia will be able to host the 2023 FISU World University Summer Games in Yekaterinburg, which is due to host between August 8 and 19 next year.

"Two FISU University World Cups in Russia and a FISU World University Championships in Belarus, scheduled for 2022, had previously been cancelled," FISU confirmed in its statement.

"The FISU Steering Committee further confirmed that the FISU University World Cup Combat Sports and associated meetings, also scheduled for 2022, will no longer be held in Russia.

"Any alternative arrangements will be communicated in due course."

The decision to ban Russia and Belarus until at least the end of 2022 was taken at a meeting today of the FISU Steering Committee ©FISU

Russia has been among the strongest nations at the recent editions of the Games, with the nation ending second on the medals table at Naples 2019 with 22 gold, 24 silver and 36 bronze.

FISU, whose President was Oleg Matytsin until his appointed as Russian Sports Minister in 2020, vowed to constantly review the situation in Ukraine.

FISU revealed that a "significant and dedicated fund" has been established to provide financial support to the Ukrainian university sports community.

The fund will be used for humanitarian support and to assist Ukrainian participation in this year’s FISU competitions and activities where possible.

The decision by FISU to ban Russia and Belarus leaves a major question mark over whether Yekaterinburg will be able to host next year's Summer World University Games ©FISU

The British Universities and Colleges Sport had previously claimed FISU had provided a "a lack of clarity" of Russian and Belarusian athletes at events.

The organisation had cited this as one of the reasons for its withdrawal from the Chengdu 2021, as well as concerns over COVID-19 protocols at the event.

FISU disputed this position, and correspondence seen by insidethegames shows that FISU contacted all National University Sports Federations on March 5 to tell them that it would "continue to closely monitor the situation before making further decisions".