Xero, a global small business management platform, has been announced as the latest FIFA women’s football partner.

The agreement means Xero will be an official partner of football’s global governing body for the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 and 2026 editions of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup and the Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

In addition to supporting women’s football, a statement from FIFA claims Xero will empower women that work in small businesses and their communities across the world.

The new partnership means Xero will also support two ongoing women’s football development programmes setup by FIFA - the capacity-building for administrators initiative and the coach education scholarships scheme.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Xero on board as a global FIFA women’s football partner under our new commercial partnership structure, which will allow us to maximise support for the women’s game," said Sarai Bareman, the chief women’s football officer of FIFA.

"Not only is this a momentous day for women’s football globally, but as a proud New Zealander, I am so excited that FIFA is partnering with a company that was founded in New Zealand.

"This is a partnership that will accelerate the growing momentum behind women’s football and our ambition to make the game truly global.

"To have a brand on board that is so passionate about empowering women - and especially one from a co-host of the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 - is wonderful to see."

Australia is scheduled to co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand ©Getty Images

After being founded in 2006, Xero has three million subscribers globally, and provides small businesses and their advisers access to their software to help them present financial data.

In total, they offer over 1,000 third-party applications and more than 300 connections to banks and other financial partners.

"We’re very excited to announce this partnership with FIFA and are proud to be a new women’s football partner," said Rachael Powell, the chief customer officer of Xero.

"Having two great brands come together to champion women in football from the community level through to the world stage is a powerful proposition.

"For women’s football to thrive, the financial viability of clubs at all levels is essential to attract, develop and nurture talent.

"Put simply, we believe that better numbers off the field will deliver better numbers on the field.

"Together, Xero and FIFA share many goals and important values, driven by a passion and purpose to foster participation and community connections.

"This global partnership not only gives us a platform for brand visibility around the world, it also provides a fabulous opportunity to create deeper relationships with small businesses and communities that support the growth of the women’s game."

The expanded 32-team 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is due to take place between July 20 and August 20 across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand.