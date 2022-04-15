The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been the victim of hacking, with documents, private information and conversations stolen from devices belonging to President Luis Rubiales and secretary general Andreu Camps.

The RFEF is to report the theft, which it said came from email accounts, text and telephone conversations, to the national police.

The governing body speculated that the information, illegally obtained, will have likely been offered for sale to different media outsets.

An unnamed journalist approached the RFEF to say that they had received details of confidential contracts, private WhatsApp conversations, emails, and multiple documents.

Publishing the information would be in violation of laws on trade secrets and privacy, according to the RFEF.

The RFEF has brought the crime to the attention of its Department of Security and Integrity, which will launch an investigation alongside the police.

The RFEF is preparing a joint bid with Portugal for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, with the Santiago Bernabéu likely to host matches ©Getty Images

The RFEF also claims to have been the target of multiple hacking and phishing attacks in recent months, and had already hired a security company to bolster its defences.

Spanish media reports claim that a hacker claiming to have confidential RFEF information has asked for payment in Russian rubles.

The hack comes at a time when the RFEF is bidding for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, alongside Portugal.

The pair formally agreed to launch a joint bid in June 2021.

Potential rivals from Western Europe have cleared the way for Spain and Portugal, as a United Kingdom and Ireland bid has eschewed the 2030 World Cup in favour of shooting for the 2028 European Championship, while Italy is aiming for Euro 2032.

When it comes to the men's World Cup in 2030, Spain and Portugal face potential competition from Morocco, a joint Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile bid and another joint Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia bid.