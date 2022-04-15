The Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings are set to return to normal after being frozen in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transition to a live 52-week world ranking is due to begin in August this year, while a complete live 52-week ranking is set to be published on January 3 next year.

For each week of the newly published rankings starting on August 2, four weeks of historical world ranking points will be removed starting with those from week 12 of 2019.

The only exclusion will be during week one of 2023 where three weeks of historical tournaments will be removed to bring the rankings up to date.

The number of historical tournaments coming off the rankings each week will differ based on the calendar at that time, considering that the average is approximately nine tournaments per new publication week.

BWF secretary general Thomas Lund mentioned the tournament calendar is ready to commence such a significant transition.

"With a stable Grade One and World Tour calendar for the remainder of 2022, and an increasing number of Grade Three tournaments planned across the majority of continents towards 2023, we are at a stage where the impact of the removal of historical ranking points is minimised, and the current points to be earned is robust enough to support a live 52-week ranking by the beginning of 2023," said Lund.

"Importantly, member associations also have enough notice to appropriately prepare for the transition period and to plan effectively for the qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and other key tournaments."

The BWF froze its world rankings and world junior rankings on March 31 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The standings reopened on February 2 last year following the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020, but the system remained different from normal.

Meanwhile, BWF has been making continuous efforts to return to the usual ranking system.