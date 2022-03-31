Richard Perot of France is set to serve as the chair of Badminton World Federation (BWF) Para Badminton Athletes’ Commission after being re-elected for the 2021-2025 term.

Perot was selected after going through a vetting process conducted by the BWF Vetting Panel, which is required for all council members.

Assisting him as deputy chair is Raùl Anguiano Araujo of Guatemala.

"I am proud of this new group composed of passionate athletes many of them already promoting Para badminton in their home countries," Perot said.

"Their ideas and those of the athletes and the continents they represent will play an important role in the development of Para badminton towards 2025.

BWF Para Badminton Athletes' Commission addresses all issues related to Para badminton athletes ©Getty Images

"Finally, having a gender balance on the commission is a healthy progression for Para badminton."

The pair are joined on the commission by Amy Burnett (USA), Chan Ho Yuen Daniel (Hong Kong China), Cathrine Rosengren (Denmark), and To Man Kei (Belgium).

The chair of the Athletes' Commission and the Para Athletes' Commission are voting members of the BWF Council and play a key role in providing advice to BWF on all issues concerning athletes.