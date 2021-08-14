Israeli Olympic gold medallist Linoy Ashram has revealed she is unsure on whether she will participate at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old, who won the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at Tokyo 2020, said he has a coaching career in mind.

"I will only decide later if I will compete in Paris 2024," Ashram said at a gathering organised by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation at the Orde Wingate Institute for Physical Education and Sports in Netanya.

"Age is not the significant factor for me at the moment, and it is not the factor that will lead me to the decision."

Linoy Ashram won the women's all-around title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Ashram, who trains at the Wingate Institute, also said she would love to coach and "even now I enjoy mentoring young girls, and that’s something I would like to pursue later".

The gymnast is the first Israeli woman to win an Olympic gold medal after she won the women's all-around event at Tokyo 2020 last week.

Ashram scored 107.800 to become the first non-Russian gymnast to win Olympic rhythmic all-around gold since Ukraine's Ekaterina Serebrianskaya at Atlanta 1996.

She pipped favourite Dina Averina of the Russian Olympic Committee, who scored 107.650.

The result caused outrage among Averina's supporters, who felt the result was an injustice as Ashram had dropped the ribbon during her final routine.