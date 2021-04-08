Biles opens door to competing at Paris 2024 in specialist role

American gymnastics star Simone Biles has indicated that she could extend her career to compete at the Paris 2024 as a specialist.

Biles had previously said she would retire from gymnastics after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Games are set to take place from July 23 to August 8 after the multi-sport event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biles claimed four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including triumphing in the women’s all-around.

The 23-time World Championships gold medallist is expected to lead the US team at Tokyo 2020.

Biles has said her coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi have encouraged her to compete at their hometown Olympics at Paris 2024.

Biles told the Team USA Media Summit that she will make a decision after leading the Gold All Over America tour.

The 35-city series is expected to begin in September.

Simone Biles will hope to add to her four Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"Cecile and Laurent are from Paris so they've kind of guilted me into being a specialist," Biles said, according to NBC.

"But the main goal is 2021, the tour, and then we'll have to see."

The Gold All Over America tour is set to feature fellow gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, and Morgan Hurd.

The tour is claimed to be aimed at increasing the visibility of women’s gymnastics and inspiring the next generation of female athletes.