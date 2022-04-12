The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) has filed two appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over International Boxing Association (IBA) sanctions put in place in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The IBA, led by ex-RBF secretary general Umar Kremlev, followed an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation and banned athletes from Russia and Belarus, as well as cancelling all IBA-sanctioned events in the two countries.

Two separate appeals have been filed by the RBF, it says - one over the athlete ban and one relating to events.

"The Russian Boxing Federation has filed two lawsuits with CAS," a statement from organisation said.

"The first one concerns the protection of the honour and dignity of Russian boxers.

"In the second lawsuit, we are challenging the ban on holding international competitions in the country.

"The Federation will be defended by a lawyer from Spain, claims accepted by CAS."

Umar Kremlev, third right, crossed paths with Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, while Russian Boxing Federation secretary general ©RBF

When sanctions were imposed on the RBF, it heavily criticised the decision, claiming it violated the foundations of the Olympic Movement and was therefore unlawful.

Kremlev remains President of the IBA despite being Russian, while the global governing body has also insisted that Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom will remain as its main sponsor.

The RBF is among 50 Russian National Federations that have or plan to appeal against the widespread ban of Russian athletes from international sport.

The Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) is the first and only impacted body so far to have been successful in its campaign against the sanctions.

The International Luge Federation's (FIL) own Court of Arbitration ruled in favour of the FSSR and overturned an FIL decision to ban Russian athletes last week.

The FIL Executive Board intends to pursue new ways to bar Russian athletes.

More than 4.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24 and the civilian death toll is at least 1,842, although the United Nations says the true figure is far higher.