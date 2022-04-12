OnePlan enlisted by Paris 2024 to use revolutionary software for Games planning

Event planning start-up OnePlan has been named an official supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and vowed to help ensure the event runs smoothly.

OnePlan's geographical information system mapping software will be used for 3D plotting of sports venues and the surrounding areas, which is hoped to leave a legacy that makes smart planning and accessibility available for future events in France.

It will be used by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for transport and broadcasting logistics, among other areas.

This is expected to reduce the need for site visits from stakeholders, cutting harmful emissions as a result.

"This will be an Olympic and Paralympic Games powered by innovation," Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said.

"The way in which we use technology is evolving, and our partnership with OnePlan will facilitate the work of our teams and entire ecosystem.

"We will be able to leave a new way of organising events helped by technology."





OnePlan's software has been used for approximately 8,000 events at venues in more than 100 countries, it says.

OnePlan allows organisers to visually plan live events as its shows area space and capacity sizes, with the ability to view arenas at any angle in any weather conditions.

Event planners can work together in real time to plan for all scenarios, reducing risk at venues and their surrounding areas.

"Paris 2024 will be a landmark Olympic and Paralympic Games, driven by innovation and sustainability," OnePlan chief executive Paul Foster said.

The OnePlan software is said to further consideration for disabled people through improved visualisation and planning for spectators requiring assistance ©OnePlan

"Our collaborative, easy-to-use software will streamline the planning of all event and venue operations before and during the Games.

"Why is quality and hyper realism so important?

"From anywhere in the world, users can feel like they are actually in the venues, walking the routes, hearing and seeing the environment as it will be during the Games."

Digital venue twins of the Stade de France and Place de la Concorde have already been created to test the software's use for Paris 2024.

OnePlan will then be used to replicate almost every venue set to be used at the 2024 Games.