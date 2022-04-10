Bulgaria claimed all but one of the gold medals on the final day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup event in Sofia, aided by the talented Boryana Kaleyn.

Kaleyn finished the individual hoop final with the highest score, with a total of 32.100 points, far in front of Sofia Raffaeli of Italy who took silver with a score of 30.300 despite a lower execution score.

Maelle Millet of France claimed the bronze medal with 29.000 in front of Milena Baldassarri of Italy and Kazakhstan's Elzhana Taniyeva.

The Bulgarian was victorious in the ball final too, holding off Raffaeli by a fine margin.

Only 0.400 split the gymnasts, with Kaleyn scoring 32.650.

A strong artistic and execution score made up for a lower difficulty mark for the Bulgarian.

Italy took bronze too as Baldassarri scored 29.500.

Baldassarri finished with the same score as Hungary's Evelin Viktoria Kocsis, but took third due to a higher execution score.

Sofia Raffaeli won three silver medals for Italy ©Getty Images

Kaleyn could only finish sixth in the clubs final, but her team-mate Stiliana Nikolova kept the run going for the hosts with a victory, scoring 31.850.

She was narrowly ahead of Raffaeli in all three scoring categories, who took her third silver of the day with a total of 31.450.

Taniyeva took the bronze medal by 0.100 points with a total of 28.700, in front of Greece's Panagiota Lytra.

Kaleyn and Nikolova finished in a one-two in the ribbon final, with Ukraine's Viktoria Onopriienko taking bronze.

In the group events, Bulgaria claimed gold in the five hoops final with a total of 28.600, with Japan and France far behind to complete the podium.

Greece was the only other nation to win a title today, pipping Bulgaria in the three ribbon, two balls final with a score of 24.100.

Bulgaria claimed silver with 23.800 and Japan were third with 23.550.