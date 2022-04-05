Israeli Olympic champion Linoy Ashram has announced she has retired from rhythmic gymnastics at the age of 22.

At the media conference, Ashram confirmed she will now move into a coaching position among Israel’s gymnastics team.

"Today, on this festive occasion, I am announcing my retirement from competition," she said.

"Athletes need to know when to retire, and as far as I’m concerned, I achieved my dream.

"I reached my professional peak, and I decided that this is the right time to continue on the same path, but this time from the other side of the mat."

Ashram’s decision comes just eight months after she defeated Russian duo Dina and Arina Averina – who competed as the Russian Olympic Committee - to win the all-around event at Tokyo 2020.

The 22-year-old became the first non-Russian gymnast to win Olympic rhythmic all-around gold since Ukraine's Ekaterina Serebrianskaya at Atlanta 1996 after scoring 107.800 in the final.

"So many different thoughts passed through my head," she recollected.

"I told myself that I had reached the moment I had waited for so long.

Rhythmic gymnastics Olympic champion Linoy Ashram has officially retired from the sport aged 22. Congratulations on a great career!



Find out what she plans to do next!@gymnastics pic.twitter.com/MAl7pKANGW — Olympics (@Olympics) April 4, 2022

"I had finally arrived at the most important moment in my career, that I had worked toward for 15 years."

Ashram added: "I understood that I had arrived at the final station on my journey… I felt like a whole country was beneath my wings."

Israel Olympic Committee President Yael Arad, who won a judoka silver medal at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics in the 61-kilogram category, praised Ashram for being "an incredible athlete, but also an exemplary person."

Ashram achieved plenty of success during her time on the international stage, which she first started in 2014.

She won two golds and two silvers at the European Games and another two golds and silvers, as well as three bronzes, at the European Championships.

While Ashram never won a World Championship title, she managed to win six silvers and five bronzes across a range of disciplines, including all-around, hoop, clubs, ribbon, ball and team.

At the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup, she secured a total of 18 golds, 17 silvers and 20 bronzes.

Israel enjoyed their best Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020 thanks to Ashram’s triumph and a golden double by fellow gymnast Artem Dolgopyat.