The Australian Government has nominated four representatives who will join the Board of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee, including the American Tracy Caulkins who was a treble gold medallist at Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

This means that 12 members of the Board are now known, with a further two expected to be nominated to take the total up to 14.

Caulkins triumphed in the women's 200 metres medley, 400m medley and 4x100m medley at a home Games in Los Angeles and has since moved to Australia.

The 58-year-old serves as a director and the vice-president for Swimming Australia, and a member of the Committee for Brisbane Advisory Council.

Caulkins is a former President and founding member of Womensport Queensland, and has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her work in sports administration and promoting opportunities for women.

Paralympics Australia director and Griffith University Council member Rebecca Frizelle has also been nominated.

Frizelle notably became the first woman to be appointed chair of a National Rugby League Club in 2014 when she led the Gold Coast Titans Board.

Paralympics Australia director Rebecca Frizelle, right, has been nominated to the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee Board ©Getty Images

Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed that Caulkins and Frizelle both brought a wealth of experience to their new positions.

"The Brisbane Olympics Games in 2032 will showcase the best of Queensland, providing our athletes with the ability to thrive on the world stage on home soil but it will also provide economic opportunities for many and create a legacy for generations of young sporting Aussies, so we must get it right," Morrison said.

"Queenslanders Tracy Stockwell and Rebecca Frizelle are renowned sport administrators and understand what is needed behind the scenes to create a successful event on the field or in the pool and I believe they will make an important contribution to the success of the Games."

Two Federal Government officials complete Morrison's nominations in Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck and Special Envoy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Ted O’Brien.

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President and International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates, his Paralympics Australia counterpart Jock O'Callaghan and AOC chief executive Matt Carroll had already been named as members of the Board.

Richard Colbeck, Australia's Minister for Sport, will continue his involvement in Brisbane 2032 on the Organising Committee Board ©Getty Images

They are joined by Robyn Smith, the Australian member of the International Paralympic Committee's Governing Board, Olympic athlete representative Bronte Barratt, Paralympic athlete representative Kurt Fearnley, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and his nominee Karen Williams, who is Mayor of Redland City.

The final appointments, and assigning of a President, is due to be completed early next year.

Earlier this month, Queensland's Parliament passed the Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games Arrangements Bill 2021, which includes the establishment of the Organising Committee and hands the Board responsibility for the organisation and management of Brisbane 2032.

The legislation also stipultes that half of the Board should be women.

The process of creating the Organising Committee drew criticism from the Liberal National Party of Queensland in October over its protection from right of information applications for emails and documents "of a confidential nature that was communicated in confidence".

Brisbane was the only candidate for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics after being targeted by the IOC under its new process for selecting venues for the Games.