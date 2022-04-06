International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament Alyssa Healy is one of four Australians to be named in the team of the tournament with Meg Lanning named as captain of the all-star team.

Healy made two centuries in the knockout stages and her 170 in the final was the highest individual score made by any player, male or female, in an ICC World Cup final.

The team was chosen by a jury convened by the ICC’s Chris Tetley.

It featured former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar and former England men’s captain Nasser Hussain, television commentator Natalie Germanos and journalists Alok Gupta and Kristy Havill.

They made their selections in batting order with South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt chosen to open with Healy who was also selected as the wicket keeper.

Lanning was chosen as first wicket down and Australia’s vice captain Rachael Haynes, who scored 497 runs in the tournament, was listed at fourth.

Haynes struck 130 in the opening game of the tournament against England.

England’s top run scorer Natalie Sciver, who hit 148 in a losing cause in the final was also chosen.

Australia’s Beth Mooney earned selection after finishing with a tournament average of 110.00, as she scored 330 runs in the middle order.

Hayley Matthews is the only West Indian to make the team.

She top scored with 260 runs and also headed their wicket-taking list with ten victims.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, who was twice named Player of the Match, also made the team.

She took 12 wickets and scored 203 runs.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone took 21 wickets which made her the most successful bowler.

Her six for 36 in the semi-final against South Africa was also the best bowling return of the entire tournament.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail was the third and last South African to make the side after taking 14 wickets in the competition.

Off spinner Salma Khatun finished the tournament with 10 wickets as Bangladesh made their tournament debut.

England’s Charlie Dean was named as "twelfth player" after picking 11 wickets and sharing a ninth-wicket stand of 65 with Sciver in the final.