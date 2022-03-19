Australia made it five wins on the spin as their dominant start to the Women's Cricket World Cup continued with a six-wicket victory over India.

Captain Meg Lanning's scored 97 runs as the Australians successfully chased a target of 278 at Eden Park in Auckland.

A punchy 72 off 65 deliveries from Alyssa Healy and an unbeaten 30 off 20 off the bat of Beth Mooney also contributed to a win which qualifies Australia for the semi-finals.

India had scored a competitive 277 off their 50 overs, batting first, with captain Mithali Raj the highest scorer with 68 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia also made half-centuries.

Teenager Darcie Brown was the pick of the Australian bowlers, dismissing each of India's top three and going at less than four runs per over.

Australia needed to post the biggest successful chase of the World Cup by more than 40 runs if they were to win, and an opening stand of 121 from Healy and Rachael Haynes was a good way to start.

With 10 points on the board, Australia have officially sealed a spot in the #CWC22 semi-finals 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WMPfj9y91Z — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 19, 2022

There was also a century partnership for the third wicket between Lanning and Ellyse Perry as India's inability to take wickets proved costly.

A blockbuster finished looked like it could be in store as the Aussies need eight runs off the last over, but Mooney made short work of that.

Four, two, four was how it ended as Australia won with three balls to spare.

Australia have the maximum 10 points from five games and the best net run rate in the competition.

India, with four points from five games, are fourth in the standings with two crunch matches remaining.

The top four will advance to the semi-finals.

In other news, West Indies player Shamilia Connell - who collapsed on the field yesterday - has been discharged from hospital after receiving what officials termed "clear results".