England set for Australia test in final after thumping victory against South Africa in Women’s Cricket World Cup

Defending champions England registered a massive 137-run win over South Africa to reach the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Danni Wyatt scored a century and stitched together a fifth-wicket partnership of 116 runs with Sophia Dunkley to help England post a target of 293 runs.

In response, South Africa managed to score only 156 as Sophie Ecclestone was deadly with the ball, scalping six for 36.

While Tammy Beaumont started the England innings in style with a boundary, she was caught behind by Trisha Chetty from the bowling of Marizanne Kapp as England were ten for one.

Heather Knight did not have a good outing as she also departed scoring only one run from 19 balls.

However, Wyatt steadied the ship for England with spinner Chloe Tryon proving to be costly.

But Wyatt’s partner Nat Sciver could not hold on for long as she was dismissed by Shabnim Ismail.

It was Amy Jones who made her way out next from a stunning delivery from Tryon, that ended a 49-run partnership, leaving England at 126 for four.

Dunkley then joined Wyatt in the middle, who was lucky to be dropped at 77 by Lara Goodall, before going on to score her first century at a World Cup.

Wyatt was again dropped by Ayabonga Khaka on 116 before South Africa finally managed to get her thanks to Masabata Klaas.

What a cricketer.



Sophie Ecclestone now has the most wickets for England at a ICC Women's World Cup!



The wicket of Mignon Du Preez was her 17th of the competition 👏 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/UCei1ZMcpN — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Dunkley celebrated her half-century to get England to 250 for five.

With five overs to go, Katherine Brunt was asked to go all out but a smart slow ball from Klaas dismissed her for nine runs.

Ecclestone also helped Dunkley with the bat before the latter departed for 60 as she was trying for big drive to mid-off.

Ecclestone scored three boundaries against Ismail in the final over before eventually bowing out for 24 as England ended with 293 for eight.

Anya Shrubsole, who starred for England in their semi-final against South Africa in 2017, started brilliantly to dismiss tournament top scorer Laura Wolvaardt for a second-ball duck.

Lizelle Lee was Shrubsole’s next victim as Sciver held on to a catch at midwicket to reduce South Africa to eight for two.

Kate Cross send South Africa skipper Sune Luus packing for 21 before Charlie Dean dismissed Goodall for 29 as South Africa were struggling at 67 for four.

Ecclestone then removed Kapp asserting their dominance in the semi-final.

England were enjoying the game and it was evident as they were laughing after a poor review for LBW on Tryon before Ecclestone got her the next ball as South Africa were reduced to 101 for six.

Mignon du Preez became Ecclestone’s third victim, followed by Ismail.

Ecclestone then completed her maiden international five-wicker haul as Klaas was caught behind before sealing the tie by dismissing Chetty and bowl out South Africa for 156 to set-up a mouth-watering final against Australia on Sunday.