Australia cruised to a 71-run win over England to lift their seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Alyssa Healy's sensational 170 helped the Australians to a massive total of 356 for five before the bowlers did well to stop England for 285.

Megan Schutt’s in swinger was the first blow for England in their chase as Danni Wyatt was dismissed for only four runs.

Wyatt’s partner Tammy Beaumont scored five boundaries before Schutt struck again as England were reeling at 38 for two.

Skipper Heather Knight and Sciver then steadied the ship, as they managed a 48-run partnership, before Alana King dismissed Knight for an lbw on 26.

The slow start only increased the required run rate forcing Amy Jones to go for some big shots.

Five years in the making 🙌 The perfect way to finish an incredible tournament!#CWC22 #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/nh8nnO0sVN — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 3, 2022

One of them however did not work like how Jones would have wanted as she departed thanks to some smart bowling from Jess Jonassen.

Sciver then managed to get her half-century, before Sophia Dunkley by bowled by King for 23.

Katherine Brunt soon followed Dunkley for after being stumped by Healy, scoring only one run.

Sophie Ecclestone also did not last long, with right-arm medium pacer Tahlia McGrath trapping her in front of the stumps for three runs.

The second wicket for Jonassen came when Kate Cross was caugh and bowled for another single-digit score of two.

Sciver was the lone warrior as she kept fighting to bring up a century, her second of the World Cup.

Charlie Dean joined her to manage a 65-run stand before departing for 21.

The moment Australia has been waiting for came in the 44th over as Gardner got Anya Shrubsole, to see Meg Lanning's team erupting in joy.

Sciver remained unbeaten at 148.

Earlier, Australia’s Healey was in excellent form as she notched 170 off 138 after being sent into bat first.

The right-hander enjoyed a 160-run opening partnership with Rachael Haynes followed by another stellar stand of 156 with Beth Mooney.

It was a day to forget for England bowlers except veteran Shrubsole who picked up three for 46, including Healy’s.