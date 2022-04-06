IOC highlights social initiatives on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken the opportunity to demonstrate how sport can be used for social change on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by highlighting some of its initiatives.

The organisation discussed how millions of people are displaced in Ukraine, Syria and Bangladesh among other countries around the world.

As a result, its Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF) was set up to develop programmes and networks to connect and create opportunities for young people affected by displacement.

"To date, the ORF has supported 12 programmes across ten countries, benefiting tens of thousands of young people since its creation, including through 'Terrains d’Avenir'," read an IOC statement.

"The Foundation is aiming for one million young people affected by displacement to have access to safe sport by 2024.

"This ambitious goal cannot be reached alone, and the ORF, together with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the SCORT Foundation, brings together more than 80 partners from Governments to National Olympic Committees, International Sports Federations, clubs, associations and civil society organisations in the Sport for Refugee Coalition launched by the IOC, ORF and UNHCR at the first Global Refugee Forum in 2019.

The Olympic Refuge Foundation supports 12 programmes in 10 countries to give displaced young people access to safe sport ©Getty Images

"All the entities came together in 2019, pledging to use sport to increase access for and improve the lives of refugees."

Jordan has provided a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war since the crisis started 11 years ago.

The ORF launched the Sport for Peace, Life Skills and Social Cohesion programme which enabled approximately 14,000 young people, of whom 63 per cent were girls, to access safe sport through in-person and online activities.

The ORF also created the Sport for Protection, Resilience, and Transformation (SPIRIT) which aims to enhance the physical, mental and psychosocial well-being of adolescent girls and young people from vulnerable communities by promoting their access to safe sport.

It hopes to support 10,000 participants between February 2022 and January 2025.