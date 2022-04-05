The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced several commissions which will reportedly support the strengthening of governance and development.

The FIG said seven commissions have been established alongside the Athletes Commission, whose members are elected by athletes.

Commissions will focus on anti-doping, medical and mental health, apparatus, education, gender equality, and safeguarding.

Building, marketing and television rights, and a New and Developing Countries Support Commission are in place.

As well as the seven bodies announced by the FIG, the organisation also has a Parkour Commission.

“Recent years show that people now expect sporting events not only to be entertaining, but also to act as vectors of social change towards a better society," said Morinari Watanabe, FIG President.

"There has been a huge shift in the importance of values, and we must embrace this trend in favour of more solidarity, equity and friendship.

"In this respect, the focus should be not only on elite athletes and children, but on everyone - especially older people."

The FIG says the new Safeguarding Commission has been established to further strengthen policies and education programmes and assess what is done at the level of National Federations.

The Commission will reportedly complement the activities of the Safeguarding Working Group, which was set up last year and comprises active and retired athletes.

Safeguarding has been one of the most pressing issues for the sport, following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal in the United States, which also led to further welfare scandals emerging in other nations.

Mental health has been added by the FIG to the existing Antidoping and Medical Commission.

Several working groups are also in place to support the commissions ©Getty Images

On the subject of governance, the governing body said there will be an overhaul of the FIG statutes at the organisation’s Congress in October, which is due to be held in Norway.

A reform of the electoral system will be conducted by a working group.

The FIG says the Education Commission will continue its work on the new e-learning platform.

A competition innovation working group will focus on proposing new formats to increase the value of gymnastics competitions, in partnership with the Branding, Marketing and Television Rights Commission.

The governing body said embracing cutting-edge technology is key for events, with operations and relationships with National Federations another main priority.

Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals has been included as a target, with the FIG saying it can contribute to supporting people’s health, gender equality and peace.

An Ageing Society Working Group is set to put forward initiatives to emphasise how gymnastics can be instrumental in reducing medical costs by encouraging older people to remain healthy.

The Gender Equality Commission will now bring together men and women, while the New and Developing Countries Support Commission, will help identify problems and propose solutions for those federations.

The Apparatus Commission will be tasked with increasing equipment safety, with the body set to work with the Technical Committees of each discipline and the Athletes’ Commission.