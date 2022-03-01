Nicolas Buompane has been re-appointed as International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) secretary general following a recommendation from the organisation's President Morinari Watanabe.

The FIG Executive Committee agreed with the recommendation and returned Buompane to the role during an online conference, which marked the first time the panel had met since November's electoral Congress.

The Swiss has served in the role since 2019 after taking over from compatriot André Gueisbuhler.

Prior to that, Buompane had been deputy secretary general since November 2007.

Steve Butcher was also appointed as FIG technical director by the Executive Committee.

Nicolas Buompane has been serving FIG secretary general since 2019 ©Getty Images

At the same meeting, the FIG imposed sanctions on Belarus and Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian and Belarussian national flags and anthems have been banned from all FIG-sanctioned events until further notice.

All FIG events in the nations will be cancelled as well.

The meeting took place before the International Olympic Committee recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus be barred from all international sport.

The FIG also accepted the nationality change of rhythmic gymnastics judge Elena Bosykh from Russian to Croatian.