The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has outlined three ways the governing body is offering help to people in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The organisation said it had consulted with the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation on how various offers of help can be coordinated in order to ensure the most efficient process.

The consultation also aimed at avoiding creating additional complications given the ongoing situation in the nation.

National Federations have been invited to contact the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation directly to offer logistical support and assistance.

The FIG said the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation can be contacted by the email addresses [email protected] or [email protected].

The FIG added that the governing body has established a "special aid for Ukraine fund."

The fund is being managed by the Foundation for Solidarity, which is offering support for the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation and their FIG-licensed athletes.

National Federations who wish to contribute to the fund can contact the FIG to make donations by emailing [email protected].

The FIG also highlighted the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Ukraine initiative.

The FIG fund will support the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation and their FIG-licensed athletes ©Getty Images

In his role as President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Sergey Bubka has been tasked by the IOC with coordinating all aspects of humanitarian assistance provided by the Olympic Movement to Ukrainian sport.

An initial $200,000 (£150,000/€180,000) was provided to support the Ukrainian Olympic community impacted by the war.

The solidarity fund was set up by the IOC, Olympic Solidarity and European Olympic Committees.

Three efforts have been earmarked by the IOC for an initial $200,000 including the evacuation of athletes, coaches and family members from "dangerous areas of military escalation".

The IOC said the funding would go towards the provision of shelter and services such as transport, logistics, accommodation, nutrition, medicine and general humanitarian aid in "safer areas", as well as expatriation where possible for athletes, coaches and families.

The preparation of Ukrainian athletes for major competitions is the final area set for financial support from the IOC.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are currently based from all FIG sanctioned competitions until further notice in response to the war.