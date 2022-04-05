Former UEFA President Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against current FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Lawyers for Platini say the complaint dates to when he served as Infantino’s boss, and in the complaint have accused the Swiss administrator of "peddling influence."

Platini’s lawyers allege that former FIFA legal director Marco Villiger was complicit in the alleged offences, as reported by the Associated Press.

French prosecutors have been asked to seek international cooperation to question Infantino, Villiger and four other men in Switzerland, including former FIFA Attorney General Michael Lauber.

The complaint dates back to when Platini served as Infantino's boss ©Getty Images

The criminal complaint was reportedly filed on November 17, two weeks after Platini and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter were indicted in Switzerland on fraud charges.

That case related to a payment of CHF2 million (£1.6 million/$2.1 million/€1.9 million), which led to both men being banned from football in 2015.

Blatter and Platini are set to face trial at a Federal Criminal Court in Switzerland later this year.

At last week’s FIFA Congress, Infantino confirmed he would stand for a third term as FIFA President in 2023.