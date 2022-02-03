Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have hit out at proposals to stage the FIFA World Cup biennially - the idea of colleague Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA President was not present at the 139th IOC Session here where three members slammed plans for the event to be held every two years instead of four.

More members would probably have criticised the plan if IOC President Thomas Bach had not stepped in to stop them.

National Olympic Committees of Africa President Mustapha Berraf led the criticism at today’s IOC gathering in the Chinese capital, claiming the move would have a "heavy impact" on the continent and football in general.

"The plan would create immeasurable damage and put sport in general in danger," said Berraf.

"It would simply push other sports and relegate them to the back benches which is unacceptable and create a rift between women's and men's sport and be a setback to our create parity for all sports."

Berraf insisted footballers were not "robots" and needed to recover and spend time with their loved ones.

"I make the request to put an end to this endeavour which is incompatible with our Olympic values," added Berraf.

Nenad Lalovic, head of the United World Wrestling and Ryu Seung-min, a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, also spoke out in opposition of FIFA’s plans.

Lalovic, a member of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, claimed the umbrella body had issued their criticism to FIFA.

"Football should cooperate in solidarity with other sports and International Federations," added Ryu, an Olympic gold medallist in table tennis.

"Sport is for all and we need more solidarity among sport."

Bach revealed Infantino had cancelled his visit to Beijing two days ago and refused to discuss the issue without the FIFA President being present.

"We would like to discuss this with the FIFA President but this is not possible because he cancelled his visit to Beijing the day before yesterday," said Bach.

"We should not discuss this now on a wider scale on this issue in his absence in respect for our colleague.

"If you agree, we will try to take contact with him again and forward these comments which have been made by Mr Berraf, Mr Lalovic and Mr Ryu to him and FIFA."

More follows