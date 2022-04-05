The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Central Board has approved the proposed expansion of the Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 during its first in-person meeting at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball since September 2019.

Following the decision to expand the Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 to 16 teams, the Central Board has also approved the expansion of the roster of the Women's World Cup qualifiers to 24 teams, who are due to qualify from their respective Continental Cups in 2025.

These decisions are in line with FIBA's Women in Basketball strategic objective, with the aim of hosting international competitions regularly.

FIBA's Women in Basketball strategic plan has established six goals that include increasing the participation of women and girls of all ages in the sport and recruiting more female coaches and officials.

Women in Basketball also aims to promote women's competitions, increase the number of fans consuming women's basketball through a female-focused commercial strategy and create more opportunities for women to access senior positions.

FIBA began working on this strategy in 2019, with surveys, analysis and an assessment of the current status.

According to FIBA, the bidding process for the 2026 edition of the flagship women's event will start in the next couple of weeks.

Having won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the United States managed to secure their place in the upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup ©Getty Images

FIBA has a very busy calendar of events scheduled for 2022 which includes the Women's World Cup and three Continental Cups.

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 is set to feature the world's top 12 women's national teams, with 38 games due to be played in 10 days between September 22 and October 1.

Other key topics addressed during the meeting were the creation of the FIBA Safeguarding Council, which will act as an advisory body to FIBA on matters related to safeguarding and protection of vulnerable groups of basketball participants.

A proposal to maintain the current protective measures in place in relation to the situation in Ukraine until mid-May was approved, with Russian teams and officials currently banned from all of the organisation's basketball competitions.