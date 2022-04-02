FIBA partners with Two Circles to improve consumer content under Courtside 1891 brand

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced a new long-term partnership with sports marketing and data technology company Two Circles which aims to improve the direct-to-consumer content under the Courtside 1891 brand.

The seven-year agreement means FIBA and Two Circles will develop, market and commercialise basketball content directly to fans and supporters via Courtside 1891, a platform that aggregates scores, streams and schedules from multiple basketball events and leagues around the world.

Courtside 1891 was originally available on a limited-time basis for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers in February as a replacement for the LiveBasketball.tv platform.

Consumers will have the choice of having free or paid subscriptions through major browsers and operating systems.

"Growing the global profile of basketball and unifying the basketball community is a fundamental piece of our vision," FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said.

"With Two Circles' expertise in digital strategies that engage audiences and grow direct relationships with fans, this partnership has already provided a new digital platform that all members of the FIBA family will benefit from and will create unprecedented levels of engagement with our basketball fanbase."

Courtside 1891 will give consumers the chance to keep updated with basketball leagues across the world ©Getty Images

FIBA claims that the Courtside 1891 initiative will help the organisation become more innovative in their practice.

The project will help it to develop global direct long-term fan relationships, in addition to gaining a wider understanding of worldwide basketball fan behaviours and attitudes which will aid their efforts to produce new strategies and products.

Under the terms of the partnership, Two Circles has invested substantial funds to improve digital platforms and to provide a team dedicated to covering aspects relating to the products, such as strategy, sales, marketing, data management and analytics.

Gareth Balch, the chief executive of Two Circles, said: "Direct relationships with fans has become a valuable currency as sports properties transition from the analogue age of broadcast TV to the era of digital consumption and distribution.

"As an International Federation, FIBA has a track record of innovation, and we are excited with the impact our data-driven approach can have in pushing the boundaries and initiating FIBA's next phase of media distribution and digital fan engagement."