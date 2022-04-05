Olympic and Paralympic athletes from the Veneto region - which includes 2026 co-host Cortina d'Ampezzo - have been celebrated.

Athletes who represented Italy at Beijing 2022 were hosted by Governor Luca Zaia at the Palazzo Balbi in Venice.

Cortina d'Ampezzo Mayor Gianpietro Ghedina and Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò were also present at the reception, along with Italian Ice Sports Federation leader Andrea Gios.

The invited athletes were presented with the symbol of Veneto.

This included mixed doubles curling champion Stefania Constantini, men's sitting giant slalom silver medallist and slalom third-place finisher Renè De Silvestro and Davide Ghiotto, who won the bronze medal in the men's 10,000 metres speed skating race.

"Today we wanted to celebrate the results, the medals, the determination of the Venetian athletes who participated in the Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing: a team of young people that we will surely find in four years between the snow and ice of the Queen of the Dolomites," Zaia said.

Un onore aver celebrato, insieme a @zaiapresidente e alla presenza del Sindaco #Ghedina e di @AndreaGios,

gli atleti olimpici e paralimpici della @RegioneVeneto, straordinaria compagna di viaggio verso @milanocortina26 ed eccellenza sportiva del Paese. Fieri di voi! pic.twitter.com/6mNLCu2itC — Giovanni Malagò (@giomalago) April 4, 2022

"They have shown willpower, sporting spirit and desire to win, they will certainly be able to stand out also in 2026."

Alpine skiing, biathlon, sliding sports and curling are all due to be held in Veneto come 2026.

"We have eyes on us and expectations are very high," Zaia added.

"Veneto has what it takes to win this challenge and together with our athletes I am sure that we will be able to write one of the most important pages of Olympic sport.

"The restart of the Venetian mountains begins with the events, the largest and most important of all: the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics and Paralympics, which will bequeath modern and sustainable facilities and infrastructures to the territory."