Milan Cortina 2026 has denied the Organising Committee chief executive Vincenzo Novari will step down from his role.

Italian officials claimed a report in Italian newspaper La Repubblica over Novari’s future was a “hypothesis”.

La Repubblica had reported that Novari would leave due to a lack of experience in the sports industry.

"The report is entirely based on a journalist’s speculation, that [Milan Cortiina 2026] dismisses as unfounded,” the Organising Committee said in a statement.

"The activities of Organising Committee and its chief executive are moving forward rapidly and effectively as scheduled, in order to stage an engaging, impeccable, and sustainable edition of the Games.

"The current focus stands on the groundwork for the approval of the 2021 financial statements by the Board of Directors, set for April 6, 2022, and on the onboarding of the numerous and important domestic partners who are embracing the Italian Olympic and Paralympic project."

La Repubblica’s report had claimed Novari would stand down at the Board meeting, scheduled to take place on April 6.

Novari has served in the position since November 2019.

He had previously served as chief executive of telecommunications company Tre Italia from 2001 to 2016, when it merged with Wind.

Novari also founded business services start-up SoftYou.

The 62-year-old had reportedly been chosen from three finalists in the recruitment process.

Vincenzo Novari, far right, was a member of Milan Cortina 2026's delegation at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Novari earlier this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the organisation with the national chamber of commerce Confindustria.

Among the priorities of Milan Cortina 2026 will be to ease concerns raised by athletes over the distance between the competition venues at the Games.

Organisers will create Olympic Villages in Milan, Cortina d'Amezzo, Predazzo and Livigno, with the Games are due to be held across 22,000 square kilometres.

Earlier this year, the refurbishment of the Eugenio Monti sliding course in Cortina D'Ampezzo was cited as one of the Government's "absolute priorities".

Milan Cortina 2026 wants to host bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events at the venue following a regeneration project estimated to cost €61 million (£51 million/$69 million).

Redevelopment work on the San Siro, the venue for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, has been an ongoing topic since the Games were awarded.

The Games have been given a budget of €1.58 billion (£1.35 billion/$1.78 billion).

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between February 6 to 22 in 2026, with the Paralympic Games following between March 6 to 15.