China could join forces with Russia in bid for World Women’s Handball Championship, pair set for friendly games this month

China is considering joining forces with Russia to launch a joint bid for the World Women’s Handball Championship as the two nations look set to compete on the handball court later this month.

Russian Handball Federation President Sergey Shishkarev has revealed that a bid to stage the event in either 2029 or 2031 was discussed during a meeting with Wang Tao, head of the Chinese Handball Association.

Shishkarev also told Russian media that China had agreed to compete alongside Russia and Belarus in a handball tournament in Russian capital Moscow this month.

Russia and Belarus have been cast into the sporting wilderness as a growing number of governing bodies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

This includes the International Handball Federation (IHF), which has banned all teams and officials from Russia and Belarus from taking part in its events.

China is considered a strong ally of Russia and has refused to condemn the war in Ukraine despite increasing pressure from the United States and other Western nations to do so.

Shishkarev has claimed the Russian Handball Federation is considering working alongside Chinese counterparts to bid for the World Women’s Handball Championship in spite of the IHF sanctions.

"We are thinking about submitting a joint bid to host the Women's Handball World Championship in 2029 or 2031," Shishkarev said, as reported by state news agency TASS.

"Such a large-scale tournament has never been held in such large countries, it will be very interesting.

"In addition, the President of the International Handball Federation, Hassan Moustafa, pays great attention to the development of handball in the People's Republic of China."

China has been criticised by Western nations for its failure to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Denmark, Norway and Sweden are set to stage next year’s World Women’s Handball Championship.

This is then due to be followed with another dual hosting as Germany and The Netherlands have been given the rights to hold the 2025 edition before Hungary is scheduled to be a sole host in 2027.

Russia last hosted the World Women's Handball Championship in 2005 whereas China has never staged the event.

While Russia have been crowned world champions on four occasions with the last coming in 2009, China’s best result came in 1990 when the team placed eighth.

Shishkarev also confirmed plans to hold a handball competition on April 22 and 23 in Moscow featuring Russia, Belarus and China.

The tournament is set to be called the "Friendship and Peace Cup", according to TASS.

"The training camp, which will begin at the end of the week after the Cup of Russia, will end with the tournament on April 22 to 23 with the participation of the first national team, the youth team, the national teams of China and the Republic of Belarus," Shishkarev said.

"This will allow athletes to regain motivation, to work with full dedication, within the framework of this tournament they will need to prove their worth."

Russia are four-time winners of the World Women's Handball Championship ©Getty Images

The Chinese Handball Association risks the ire of the IHF should it take part in the proposed tournament.

The worldwide governing body for handball was the last of the 40 Olympic International Federations to impose a recommendation to exclude Belarus and RUssua that was set out by the International Olympic Committee in late February in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The IHF called for the "involved parties" to stop the military action to save the lives of citizens.

They have not.

The United Nations has confirmed more than 1,400 civilian deaths, but the true figure is believed to be far higher.

With Russia and Belarus becoming increasingly frozen out of international sport, the National Olympic Committees of both nations have held talks to find ways to continue to develop elite sport.

Russian Olympic Committee vice-president Igor Levitin, a Presidential aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, believes his country should return to a Soviet-era system as it looks to gain "self-sufficiency" in sport.