The European Handball Federation (EHF) has transferred all international matches due to be played in Ukraine following escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The men's HC Motor EHF Champions League Group B matches against Paris Saint-Germain Handball, scheduled for February 17, and FC Barcelona Handball, anticipated to take place on March 3, are expected to be played in Prešov, Slovakia.

Ukraine women's EHF Euro 2022 Qualifiers versus Czech Republic, previously scheduled for March 2 and 5, will now be played on March 4 and 5 in the Czech Republic.

The men’s World Championship 2023 Phase 1 playoffs between Finland and Ukraine will be organised by the EHF and the federations of Finland and Ukraine in due course.

The two matches are scheduled to be played on March 16 and 20.

Over the last 10 days, two matches in the Women's EHF European Cup Women were not played.

Barcelona Handbol are due to face HC Motor ©Getty Images

Ukrainian side HC Galychanka Lviv were due to face H71 of the Faroe Islands on February 13 and the Russian team of Skif Krasodar were expected to face Norway’s Drammen HK on February 19.

The EHF has opened legal procedures to handle both matches, with just "winner of" being drawn for the Skif Krasodar versus Drammen HK tie at the EHF European Cup men's quarter-final draw on Tuesday (February 22).

"The European Handball Federation always aims to safeguard the integrity of its competitions and is of the opinion that the best option is a decision on court," EHF President Michael Wiederer said.

"At the same time, the safety of teams, players and officials is of highest priority."

The EHF has also insisted they will monitor the development of the situation regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Swiss-based company company Nord Stream 2 AG is the official partner of the EHF Champions League Men.

The EHF says they have no direct contract with Nord Stream 2.

Germany halted the approval of the Russian pipeline after Russian President ordered troops into Ukraine on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states ©Getty Images

"We aim to keep the sport as much as possible away from the political developments," Wiederer said.

"The athletes, no matter where they are coming from, and everyone, who is involved in our activities, deserve that their competitions are organised in the best possible way.

"At the same time, the sport of handball is dependent on political decisions and those made by the respective authorities.

"This related to the most-recent pandemic as it relates now to current questions of safety and security.

Wiederer added: "We hope that some principles of our sport can also serve as example in the current crisis.

"In handball, every situation is solved in the spirit of fair play directly between the protagonists.

"The EHF hopes that critical situation solutions via dialogues can be found to resolve the current conflict in the interest of the people concerned."