The Russian Handball Federation (RHF) appeal against the decision to exclude the country’s teams from continental competition has been rejected by the European Handball Federation (EHF) Court of Handball.

The EHF announced in late February that it would follow the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, aided by Belarus.

Among the measures put in place by the EHF was the suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams from participating in its events and the refusal to allow competitions to be held in the two countries.

The EHF said the RHF and European League outfit HC CSKA Moscow attempted to "suspend the effect of the decision" made by the continental governing body’s Executive Committee for the "duration of the proceedings", but that request has been dismissed by the EHF’s Court of Handball.

"The EHF Court of Handball underlined that the preliminary measures have been issued upon the Russian Handball Federation’s and the CSKA’s requests and due to the urgency, but recalled that a decision regarding the open legal proceedings will be released at a later stage upon the regular procedures of the Court of Handball," a statement from the EHF read.

The EHF has imposed measures against the Russian Handball Federation in response to the war on Ukraine ©Getty Images

"Consequently, the decision of the EHF Executive Committee remains in force and the Russian Handball Federation and its protagonists continue to be suspended from participation in all EHF activities."

The EHF held an extraordinary meeting on February 28 where members agreed to impose the measures that had been recommended by the IOC.

"These measures had to be introduced with immediate effect as the war in Ukraine continues to rage, jeopardising the EHF’s principles of cooperation on European level and the spirit of fairness," a statement from the EHF read at the time.

"The European Handball Federation regrets the consequences for individuals, clubs and national teams and hopes that a return of peace will allow for renewed considerations."