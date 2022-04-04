The European Swimming League (LEN) and International Swimming Federation (FINA) are seeking to have aquatics disciplines added to the programme for the 2023 European Games.

António José Silva, who took over as LEN President in February, visited the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) headquarters together with Hellenic Swimming Federation President Kyriakos Giannopoulos for talks between the pair and Spyros Capralos.

As well as being HOC President, Capralos is President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), which organises the European Games.

The presence of aquatics at the next European Games, in Kraków and the Małopolska region in 2023, was discussed and Silva expressed a desire for the sport to feature.

Silva and FINA President Husain Al-Mussallam have set up a meeting with Polish authorities on April 14 to discuss the notion further.

Poland's Prime Minister and Sports Minister, as well as Polish Swimming Federation President Pawel Slominski, are expected to be at the meeting.

Artistic swimming and diving have been identified as the aquatics disciplines most suitable to inclusion at Kraków-Małopolska 2023, with a new pool outside of Kraków able to host such competitions.

The 2023 European Games was among the topics of discussion ©HOC

Twenty-four sports are already on the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 programme, but the EOC has indicated there is scope to add more.

Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, breaking, beach handball, beach soccer, 3x3 basketball, canoe, freestyle BMX and mountain biking, fencing, judo, karate, kickboxing, modern pentathlon, muaythai, padel, shooting, sport climbing, ski jumping, taekwondo, teqball, table tennis and triathlon are the 24 sports.

Many of these were added to the programme before Al-Mussallam and Silva were in their current offices.

In addition to discussions on the European Games, Silva and Capralos also talked through the HOC's role in Greek sport and exchanged invitations for evets later this year.

Capralos has been invited to the European Aquatics Championships in Rome in August, plus the European Water Polo Games in Split in September.

Silva in turn was invited to the Flame of Peace Ceremony in Rome on May 30, which is scheduled before the European Youth Olympic Festival in Banská Bystrica.