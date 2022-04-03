Gate and Moran win two golds each on day two of Oceania Track Cycling Championships

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate and Australia’s Chloe Moran have won two golds apiece in the senior disciplines at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

Gate won his first title of the day in the elite men's individual pursuit after he set a time of 4min 8.482sec at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

This was just 1.45 seconds faster than his finals competitor, Conor Leahy of Australia.

In the bronze medal final, Jordan Kerby, another New Zealander, successfully caught Australia’s Oliver Bleddyn in 3:28.659.

Gate, who won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, recorded the best times in the elite men’s scratch final and the elite men’s individual pursuit gold medal match to add to his elite men’s points race triumph yesterday.

The Kiwi finished the 60-lap scratch race with a time of 12:31.12 to defeat Australians Blake Agnoletto and Josh Duffy in second and third over the race’s regulated 15 kilometres.

Australia’s only gold in the men’s event came in the sprint final where three-time Olympian Matthew Glaetzer recorded 10.34sec and 10.23 in the first two races to fend off compatriot Matthew Richardson.

Three time Olympian @MatthewGlaetzer added another #OceaniaTrack keirin title to his name to bring his tally to five.



Photo Michael Shippley / AusCycling pic.twitter.com/ltjVP9tt4b — Oceania Cycling Confederation (@OceaniaCycling) April 3, 2022

Thomas Cornish completed the hosts’ podium sweep after clocking in at 10.69 and 10.50 to defeat New Zealand’s Sam Webster in the bronze final in straight rides.

In the women's races, Chloe Moran triumphed in two of the four senior disciplines.

The Australian first topped the elite women's elimination standings while compatriots Alex Martin-Wallace and Nicola MacDonald secured the silver and bronze medals respectively.

She followed this up by amassing 50 points to win in the 80 lap women’s points race final, contested over 20 kilometres.

New Zealand’s Bryony Botha achieved silver for accumulating 46 points and her Kiwi compatriot Prudence Fowler won bronze after collecting 17 points.

Ellesse Andrews halted Australia’s hopes of a third podium sweep in the women’s keirin after defeating the hosts’ Kristina Clonan and Kalinda Robinson.

However, Australia enjoyed unrivalled success in the under-19 events.

For the men’s individual pursuit, Cameron Rodgers’ 3:16.724 was too fast for second-placed fellow Australian Leo Zimmermann, who timed 2.33 seconds slower.

Ellesse Andrews with a huge ride leads the Womens Keirin out from the front and holds on to bring home another gold!! pic.twitter.com/LWD7QkEQzd — Cycling New Zealand (@CyclingNZL) April 3, 2022

Dylan Proctor-Parker accomplished the podium sweep after his time of 3:19.289 was 2.11 seconds superior to New Zealand’s Joel Douglas.

Meg Marker, Emma Stevens and Lily Stratford completed another Australian one-two-three on the podium in the women’s keirin final.

A similar story was repeated in the women’s points race as Marker finished first on 32 points, from compatriots Sophie Marr and Keira Marr who totalled 16 and nine points respectively.

Australia’s Ryan Elliott overcame compatriot Maxwell Liebeknecht in the men’s sprint gold medal match where he timed at 10.37 and 10.57.

New Zealand’s Liam Cavanagh prevented the sweep by fending off Jaydan Stanton-Keir in the bronze medal race.

Australia achieved a podium sweep in the men’s scratch race after Taryn Cook topped the standings and Noah Blannin and Zimmermann followed.

The Championships are due to continue tomorrow with another 13 gold medal finals set to be held across the senior, junior and Para events.