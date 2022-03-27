New Zealand’s Anton Cooper earned his sixth consecutive title at the Oceania Cycling Championships cross-country mountain bike event in Queensland.

Cooper completed six laps of the course at the Nerang National Park - a venue for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - in a winning time of 1 hour, 22min, 28.76sec.

The result extended his impressive record at the event having won each edition contested since 2016.

The race was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper, the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, finished with a comfortable margin of victory over his nearest challengers.

Australia’s Daniel McConnell finished as the runner-up at 39 seconds down, with New Zealand’s Ben Oliver winning bronze in 1:24.23.71.

The women’s event saw Rebecca McConnell led an Australian podium clean sweep.

McConnell earned her third Oceania Championships title by finishing the five-lap race in 1:23:06.86, ending four minutes clear of compatriot Zoe Cuthbert.

Katherine Hosking completed the podium places in 1:32.20.43.

The women’s under-23 event saw Isabella Flint earn victory, followed by Australian team-mates Holly Lubcke and Shannon Petre.

Cameron Wright led another all-Australian podium in the men’s under-23 competition, joined by Domenic Paolili and Tom Cheesman.

Australia’s Jack Ward triumphed in the under-19 men’s race, with Joels Dodds and Ethan Weiss following their compatriot across the line.

New Zealand enjoyed a one-two in the women’s competition, with Mia Cameron winning ahead of Annabel Bligh.

Australia’s Hayley Oakes finished third.

The downhill mountain bike events were held last week at the Kooralbyn Mountain Bike Park in Queensland.

New Zealand’s Hayden Stead was crowned men’s elite champion in the discipline by achieving a time of 3:12.804.

He finished over a second clear of runner-up Jackson Frew of Australia, whose team-mate Josh Acrus completed the medal positions.

Ellie Smith earned women’s elite honours with the Australian national champion winning in 3:43.313.

Sian A’Hern narrowly missed out on a third consecutive Oceanian downhill title by ending less than a second down.

Jesccia Hoskin completed an all-Australian podium.

Australia swept the top positions in the men’s and women’s under-19 events.

Gus Kyme won the men’s race ahead of Nick Maxwell and Taj Pollard, while Elle De Nooyer beat Connor Mielke to the women’s title.

Track cycling, BMX racing, BMX freestyle and road events are also set to be held over the next two weeks as part of the Oceania Cycling Championships.