Alyssa Healy scored a century as Australia booked their place in the Women’s Cricket World Cup final with an emphatic victory over the West Indies in a rain-reduced game in Wellington in New Zealand.

A first-wicket partnership of 216 between Healy and Rachael Haynes sent Australia on their way as they posted 305 for 3 from 45 overs before restricting the West Indies to just 148 at the Reserve Basin.

The 157-run triumph secured Australia’s spot in the final where they are set to face South Africa or England, who are due to meet at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch tomorrow.

Play got underway one hour and 45 minutes late due to the drizzly conditions as the match was reduced to 45 overs.

After being put in to bat, Healy took her time getting going as she made 10 from 25 balls through the first 10 overs.

Healy then stepped up the pace, bringing up her 50 from 63 balls.

Her second 50 came off just 28 balls as she achieved a maiden World Cup hundred before earning a 200-partnership with Haynes.

Healy departed for 129, including 17 fours and one six, from 107 balls as the West Indies held on to their first catch of the day, with Shakera Selman taking it.

Chinelle Henry took two wickets in an over, removing Haynes for 85 and then Ashleigh Gardner for 12 as the West Indies attempt to launch a fightback.

#TeamAustralia beat West Indies by 157 runs to secure their spot in the #CWC22 final. pic.twitter.com/CAxkAaXBDc — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 30, 2022

But Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney steadied the ship, helping Australia to a healthy total and leaving the West Indies with it all to do.

Australia did not take long to get their first wicket as Rashada Williams went for a duck off the bowling of Megan Schutt.

Opener Deandra Dottin was the next to fall as she was dismissed for 34 balls from 35 balls before Hayley Matthews fell for the same score.

Slipping to 91-3 in 22.4 overs, the West Indies required a run-rate of over 10 an over as captain Stafanie Taylor joined Shemaine Campbelle in the middle.

Annabel Sutherland chipped in with a wicket when Campbelle sent a delivery straight to Jess Jonassen to depart for eight from 22 balls.

Chedean Nation was run out by Healy for seven and Kycia Knight soon followed for a two-ball duck after being bowled by Jonassen.

Karishma Ramharack was trapped leg before wicket by Ash Gardner before Alana King took the wicket of Taylor, who departed for 48 from 74.

The West Indies’ innings came to an end as Anisa Mohammed and Henry did not take to the field due to injury and illness respectively.