Australia completed the group stage of the Women’s Cricket World Cup undefeated after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in a weather-affected match in Wellington.

Rain led to a delayed start at the Basin Reserve, reducing the contest to 43 overs per side, with Australia putting their opponents in to bat.

Bangladesh lost regular wickets on their way to compiling 135 for six, with Lata Mondal top scoring with 33.

Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen both took two wickets apiece for Australia, to put the six-time champions on top at the halfway stage of the match.

In reply, Australia were in early trouble after Fahima Khatun took three quick wickets to leave the Australians 26 for three, including captain Meg Lanning going for an eight-ball duck.

Beth Mooney, who was later named player of the match, steadied the ship making an unbeaten 66 off 75 balls, with five fours, as Australia reached their target with 10.5 overs to spare.

Australia finished the league stage with a total of 14 points, enough to secure top spot after the first phase of the event.

South Africa, in second place with nine points, are already through to the semi-finals, with the battle to join them in the last four between West Indies, India and holders England.

In tomorrow’s match, hosts New Zealand and Pakistan, meet at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Pakistan are out of contention to qualify for the last four, while New Zealand need to win and hope both England and India lose their last matches, which could then allow them to progress on net run rate.