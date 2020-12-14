Marketing company Infront will be responsible for sourcing broadcasters for the World Athletics Indoor Tour gold-level meetings for the next three years, it has been confirmed.

Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, has reached a new agreement with World Athletics for the international media rights to the World Athletics Indoor Tour until the end of the 2023 season.

The broadcast package for 2021 will include six meetings, scheduled to begin in Karlsruhe in Germany on January 29 and conclude in Spanish capital Madrid on February 24.

Boston and New York City in the United States are also due to host competitions along with Liévin in France and Polish city Torun.

The collaboration builds on Infront's 10-year international media rights agreement for the World Athletics Continental Tour and a five-year deal for the Wanda Diamond League from 2025.

According to World Athletics, the terms for the latest agreement with Infront are "very similar" to those put in place for the Continental Tour Gold series.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the deal was an important step in the growth of the indoor tour.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis was one of the stars of last season's World Athletics Indoor Tour ©Getty Images

"The World Athletics Indoor Tour has grown from strength to strength since it was first established in 2016 and this agreement marks a new stage in its development as this will be the first time that we will be able to sell the full tour to broadcasters as a consolidated package, rather than as separate meetings," Coe said.

"The broadcasters have indicated to us that this is a much more appealing product and we are confident that Infront will now maximise television coverage of the tour across the globe.

"The agreement also guarantees that fans in every country will have the opportunity to watch the tour, either through a rights-holding broadcaster or via a livestream."

The scoring disciplines will be the 400 metres, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump and long jump for men and 60m, 800m, 3,000m, 5,000m, pole vault, triple jump and shot put for women.

Each athlete's best three results will count towards their overall points score with the winner awarded $10,000 (£7,700/€8,600) along with a "wild card entry" into the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2022.

Philippe Blatter, President and chief executive for Infront, added: "We are continuing to strengthen our successful partnership with World Athletics and this new agreement now allows us to support the sport throughout the year.

"We are very honoured that the organisation continues to put its trust in our expertise, experience and ability to innovate and it is an indication of the faith World Athletics has in our continued role as a key stakeholder within the sport."