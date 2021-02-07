Birmingham 2022 has appointed local firm Cube International to design, license, and retail a comprehensive range of official Games-related products.

Around 35 official retail stores are due to open in key locations - including a Birmingham city centre megastore - in the run-up to the XXII Commonwealth Games which are set to run from July 28 to August 8 2022.

A range of around 1500 products will be developed and sold, featuring Birmingham 2022, Commonwealth Sport and Home Nations branding.

The first phase of merchandise, including hoodies and t-shirts, mugs, water bottles and pin badges will go on sale online in the next couple of months via the Birmingham 2022 website.

Cube International is an expert sports retail, e-commerce, licensing, and merchandise business which works with international sports events such as The Rugby League World Cup 2021 and the Cricket World Cup, as well as with the NHS and brands including Sainsbury’s.

The company will also create exclusive ranges for the Birmingham 2022 official mascot, which will be unveiled later this year.

The retail stores will employ around 300 people, with staff recruited where possible with the support of the Commonwealth Jobs and Skills Academy, launched by the West Midlands Combined Authority to generate job opportunities and improve the skills of local people.

Ian Reid, Birmingham 2022 chief executive said: “Our retail offering will help to bring the Games to life, building excitement as Birmingham 2022 draws closer.

Team England netballer Ama Agbeze, gymnast Dom Cunningham and rhythmic gymnast Mimi Cesar promoting the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which has just signed up local firm Cube International to design and sell its Games-related products ©Birmingham 2022

"It will also help to support the West Midlands’ economic recovery as we recruit around 300 people to work in our retail outlets in the run up to the Games.

"I’m also happy to be working with a Midlands business, Cube International, which has the global expertise to deliver this product range.

"I can’t wait to see a whole variety of Commonwealth Games items for sale online and in shops over the next few months.

"I’ll be first in line to buy a cuddly toy!"

Cllr Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council said: "This is another exciting step towards the Birmingham 2022 Games and the agreement will boost business locally, opening up many opportunities for retail jobs, which is crucial at a time when the sector is coming to terms with the devastating impact of the pandemic.

"I know when I see someone wearing a Birmingham 2022 pin badge or carrying a reusable branded water bottle, I will have an immense feeling of pride."