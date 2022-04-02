Illia Kovtun of Ukraine won the men's parallel bars final at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Apparatus Gymnastics World Cup in Baku to complete a series clean sweep.

Kovtun bagged 15.333 points to secure his fourth World Cup gold this year after winning the discipline in Cottbus, Doha, and Cairo.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Ferhat Arıcan was forced to settle with the silver medal for the second consecutive event after posting a score of 14.900.

Britain's 2019 world champion Joe Fraser made up the podium in third with 14.700 points to take his first medal of the four-event World Cup series.

Israel's Artem Dolgopyat recorded his third gold of the year in the floor exercise event.

The Olympic champion was 0.400 points clear of Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi after being awarded a 14.700 for his routine in the Azeri capital.

Ireland's Eamon Montgomery snagged the bronze medal on 14.066 points.

Uzbekistan veteran Oksana Chusovitina won the women's vault competition to add to her triumph in Doha earlier in the season.

The Barcelona 1992 gold medallist scored 13.266 points to beat Hungarian Csenge Bácskay despite the 18-year-old achieving the same score.

Chusovitina was given the win on account of having a higher difficulty score for her routine.

The five-time World Cup winner Teja Belak of Slovenia picked up the bronze medal after recording 12.933 points.

Frenchwoman Lorette Charpy pocketed her first medal on the World Cup stage with a golden performance on the uneven bars.

The European Championships silver medallist scored 13.866 points to win at a canter ahead of Dutch duo Naomi Visser and Vera van Pol on 13.100 and 12.966 points, respectively.

Italian Salvatore Maresca narrowl beat İbrahim Çolak by 14.800 points to 14.766 in the men's rings final while Azerbaijan's Nikita Simonov took bronze on 14.500 points.