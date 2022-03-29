Barcelona has won the right to stage the 2024 America's Cup, seeing off competition from fellow Spanish city Malaga and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The Irish Government yesterday withdrew a bid for Cork to stage the iconic sailing race, while Auckland in New Zealand could also not garner Government backing.

The 2024 edition of the America's Cup will be the 37th, with Emirates Team New Zealand defending champions.

A first-ever Women's America's Cup and Youth America's Cup are also on the agenda in Barcelona.

America's Cup organisers cited Barcelona's existing infrastructure for yacht racing, capacity to set up an event village for fans and average wind speeds in the allocated window as factors in deciding the Catalan capital was the best venue available.

Racing is due to be held in September and October.

"Barcelona really is one of the most recognised cities in the world so to have the ability to host the most recognised sailing event in the world is hugely exciting," Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said.





"As defender of the America’s Cup, we have always felt the responsibility to grow the event, the audience, and the sport of sailing on a global scale and certainly having the event hosted in a significant city such as Barcelona will allow us to propel the growth trajectory on the global sporting stage.

"When thinking ahead to the 37th America’s Cup and the AC75’s racing within a few hundred metres of the Barcelona beach, waterfront, and race village fan engagement zones it will be nothing less than spectacular."

The Government of Catalonia, Barcelona City Council, City Hall of Barcelona, Port of Barcelona, plus non-profits Barcelona Global and Barcelona & Partners, all came together to support the bid.

This united front is in contrast to an attempt to bring the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to Barcelona and the Pyrenees, which has been undermined by political divisions.

"It is an historic sporting event, which has a great projection worldwide at an international level, economically and for tourism," Catalan President Pere Aragonès said of the America's Cup.

"The America’s Cup is not just an isolated sporting activity and offers significantly more than that to the Host Venue.

"It is an event that it will generate a return across many platforms over years and will leave a very important legacy for Catalonia.

"I am very satisfied because for the first time, the America’s Cup will also include a specific Women’s America’s Cup regatta in Barcelona."

We made it happen! La 37ª edición de la Copa América de Vela se celebrará en Barcelona en 2024, gracias a la candidatura impulsada por Barcelona & Partners, la agencia de atracción de inversiones de @BarcelonaGlobal, y el apoyo de @gencat, @bcn_ajuntament, @portdebarcelona. pic.twitter.com/0Bhtt616UK — Barcelona Global (@BarcelonaGlobal) March 29, 2022

Catalonia is an autonomous community in Spain.

In an October 2017 referendum deemed unconstitutional by the Spanish Government, voters overwhelmingly backed independence.

Officials in Barcelona have been keen to present the 37th America's Cup as an event heading to Catalonia, rather than Spain, and the only mention of Spain in a 1,500-word release confirming Barcelona's appointment as host came when it was acknowledged that Malaga was an unsuccessful finalist.

Valencia in Spain held the America's Cup in 2010 and 2007.